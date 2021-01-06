Sunshine will go back into hiding

Another day another dense fog advisory. Advisory runs through 9 am with visibility reduced to less than a quarter than a mile. Also, wet surfaces from melting yesterday and freezing fog may lead to slick spots.

Increasing winds into the afternoon will allow for the dense fog to mix out of the region. Yet, the sunshine will not be as abundant as yesterday. Areas of sunshine are possible but high clouds have already started to move in from a system developing out west.

This system will nearly pass the Coulee Region. A light flurry or sprinkle will be a possibility throughout the day, but no accumulation or impacts likely from it. As for precipitation chances, it seems as if there are little to no chances in the next week.

But even with a dry forecast, it will be hard to find sunshine before the end of the weekend. Yet, temperatures will trend warmer than average as we sit in what is typically the coldest time of the year. But there is still plenty of winter left to have snow and cold chances!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett