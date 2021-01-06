Swedish official resigns over Spain vacation during pandemic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A senior Swedish official has resigned after a vacation to Spain’s Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year’s, saying “the important thing is how we as a society handle the pandemic and all focus is on the incredibly important task.” The departure of Dan Eliasson on Wednesday comes as the Scandinavian country has seen a recent spike in virus cases. Eliasson had headed the government agency responsible for civil protection public safety, emergency management and civil defense since March 2018. And last year, the agency known as MSB, sent out text messages to millions in Sweden urging them not to travel.