Trump backers rally at Minnesota Capitol against Biden win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul to protest against the certification of Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. The Star Tribune reports the demonstration Wednesday was heavy on speeches and chants in opposition to both the outcome of the election and the emergency measures implemented in Minnesota to stop the spread of COVID-19. Few people in the crowd of up to 500 wore masks. Minnesota state troopers are guarding the state Capitol complex, which has been fenced off since last summer’s unrest after the death of George Floyd.