Trump doesn’t ask backers to disperse after storming Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is encouraging supporters who’ve stormed the Capitol in protest of his reelection defeat to “remain peaceful.” But the commander in chief isn’t calling for them to disperse. The seat of democracy has descended into chaos, with protestors have overwhelmed police and bulled their way into the Capitol. They’ve forced a delay of the joint session of Congress where lawmakers were meeting to count electoral votes that will affirm Democrat Joe Biden’s White House victory two weeks before Inauguration Day. Trump is offering only a muted response to the violence as supporters clash with police, occupy the Capitol and even storm the Senate chamber.