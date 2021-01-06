Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 64, Montello 40
Almond-Bancroft 93, Tigerton 51
Argyle 53, Pecatonica 45
Arrowhead 67, Waukesha South 64
Ashwaubenon 77, Manitowoc Lincoln 58
Beaver Dam 73, DeForest 68
Berlin 61, Wautoma 57
Big Foot 67, Jefferson 46
Black Hawk 72, Albany 49
Brodhead 57, Whitewater 55
Brookfield East 61, Germantown 54
Brown Deer 80, Whitnall 73
Bruce 47, Frederic 39
Burlington 69, Waterford 60
Butternut 45, Mercer 33
Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46
Cedarburg 77, Nicolet 75
Clear Lake 70, Luck 38
Colby 71, Thorp 31
Columbus Catholic 46, Greenwood 39
Darlington 77, Riverdale 34
De Pere 64, Bay Port 42
Durand 60, Regis 51
Eau Claire Memorial 46, Menomonie 26
Edgerton 70, Evansville 52
Eleva-Strum 51, Whitehall 49
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58, Valley Christian 46
Fort Atkinson 54, Elkhorn Area 45
Grafton 59, Slinger 47
Greenfield 57, Shorewood 52
Hilbert 48, Kohler 0
Homestead 73, Port Washington 50
Hortonville 71, Oshkosh West 64
Hudson 85, Rice Lake 68
Janesville Craig 60, Edgewood 57
Kaukauna 105, Appleton West 68
Kettle Moraine 64, Mukwonago 59
Kewaunee 72, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69
Kiel def. Two Rivers, forfeit
Lake Holcombe 73, Winter 38
Lake Mills 68, Columbus 55
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Waterloo 34
Lancaster 72, River Valley 69, OT
Lomira 55, Oakfield 34
Marathon 41, Iola-Scandinavia 32
Marinette 69, Oconto Falls 60
Mauston 62, Reedsburg Area 58
Mayville 62, Kewaskum 37
Medford Area 56, Northland Pines 51
Menomonee Falls 67, Wauwatosa West 66
Merrill 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 44
Mineral Point 55, Boscobel 34
Mosinee 59, Fox Valley Lutheran 56
Muskego 90, Catholic Memorial 82
Neenah 67, Fond du Lac 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 60
New Berlin Eisenhower 99, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 65
New Holstein 62, Brillion 54
New Richmond 76, Baldwin-Woodville 68
Niagara 48, Lena 35
North Fond du Lac 83, Stockbridge 71
Northwood 60, South Shore 51
Notre Dame 72, Pulaski 34
Oconto 83, Gibraltar 62
Pacelli 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 53
Pewaukee 72, Milwaukee Lutheran 35
Phillips 75, Crandon 24
Pittsville 62, Spencer 55
Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73
Plymouth 75, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 73, OT
Prairie du Chien 54, Dodgeville 43
Prentice 57, Ashland 53
Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Dominican 34
Rhinelander 55, Lakeland 47
Richland Center 67, Platteville 42
Rio 71, Deerfield 61
Ripon 82, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 73
River Falls 60, Eau Claire North 45
River Ridge 59, Benton 41
Roncalli 64, Lourdes Academy 61
Rosholt 49, Amherst 46
Saint Croix Central 69, Prescott 42
Saint Francis 82, Hope Christian 65
Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 64
Sheboygan Falls 77, Waupun 53
Shell Lake 69, Birchwood 30
Somerset 54, Ellsworth 44
South Milwaukee 53, Cudahy 26
Southwestern 59, Iowa-Grant 54
St. Croix Falls 57, Barron 52
Sturgeon Bay 61, Sevastopol 41
Turner 65, Clinton 36
Union Grove 63, Delavan-Darien 46
Waukesha West 62, Oconomowoc 46
Wausau West 61, Chippewa Falls 49
Wauwatosa East 73, Brookfield Central 60
Wauzeka-Steuben 56, Seneca 50
Webster 52, New Auburn 41
West Bend West 50, West Bend East 49
West Salem 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 50
Westfield Area 58, Baraboo 49
Westosha Central 82, Elkhorn Area 42
Whitefish Bay 65, Hartford Union 49
Wild Rose 65, Port Edwards 60
Williams Bay 75, Palmyra-Eagle 67
Wilmot Union 69, Badger 46
Wisconsin Dells 65, Sparta 52
Wisconsin Lutheran 70, Greendale 49
Xavier 71, Seymour 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appleton East vs. Oshkosh North, ccd.
Appleton North vs. Kimberly, ppd.
Bloomer vs. Cumberland, ppd.
Cassville vs. Potosi, ppd.
Colfax vs. McDonell Central, ccd.
Crivitz vs. Coleman, ppd.
East Troy vs. McFarland, ccd.
Gillett vs. Marion, ccd.
Green Bay Southwest vs. Sheboygan South, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. La Farge, ppd.
Independence vs. Gilmanton, ccd.
Juda vs. Parkview, ccd.
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Racine Horlick, ppd.
Lac Courte Oreilles vs. Winter, ppd.
Lake Mills vs. Stoughton, ccd.
Menominee Indian vs. Gresham Community, ppd.
Racine Park vs. Kenosha Bradford, ppd.
Sheboygan North vs. Green Bay Preble, ppd.
Suring vs. Saint Thomas Aquinas, ccd.
The Prairie School vs. Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy, ppd.
Tomahawk vs. Antigo, ppd.
Wausaukee vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.
Weston vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Newman Catholic, ccd.
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Antigo 57, Tomahawk 26
Aquinas 68, Waunakee 50
Arcadia 63, Cochrane-Fountain City 60
Arrowhead 74, Waukesha South 32
Ashland 49, Northwood 42
Ashwaubenon 64, Manitowoc Lincoln 32
Assumption 45, Stratford 43
Athens 63, Prentice 51
Badger 53, Wilmot Union 28
Bangor 53, Royall 51
Brookfield Central 65, Wauwatosa East 35
Burlington 69, Waterford 60
Butternut 54, Mercer 29
Cameron 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 55
Catholic Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 50
Catholic Memorial 59, Muskego 41
Cedar Grove-Belgium 40, Kohler 24
Cedarburg 70, Nicolet 67
Central Wisconsin Christian 48, Dodgeland 33
Clintonville 52, Marinette 23
Colby 84, Gilman 57
Columbus Catholic 53, Greenwood 21
Crandon 73, Elcho 28
Cuba City 47, Richland Center 43
Drummond 45, Mellen 38
Edgar 52, Marathon 39
Elk Mound 80, Glenwood City 51
Fox Valley Lutheran 57, Little Chute 19
Freedom 74, Luxemburg-Casco 29
Germantown 63, Brookfield East 53
Greendale 51, Wisconsin Lutheran 49
Greenfield 78, Shorewood 60
Hartford Union 44, Whitefish Bay 37
Highland 78, Southwestern 49
Hilbert 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 28
Homestead 66, Port Washington 23
Howards Grove 58, Mishicot 47
Kettle Moraine 71, Mukwonago 43
Kewaskum 71, Campbellsport 22
Kickapoo 58, Seneca 20
Laconia 73, Mayville 43
Lake Mills 56, Martin Luther 40
Lakeland 52, Rhinelander 46
Laona-Wabeno 73, White Lake 11
Lincoln 42, Port Edwards 27
Lodi 61, River Valley 25
Markesan 41, Princeton/Green Lake 28
Marshall 45, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Marshfield 61, Chippewa Falls 32
Medford Area 58, Northland Pines 26
Milwaukee DSHA 82, Hamilton 45
Mosinee 77, Nekoosa 24
Neenah 60, Kimberly 56
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, Beaver Dam 68
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, West Allis Central 40
New London 55, Winneconne 51
New Richmond 70, Saint Croix Central 35
Northland Lutheran 77, Pittsville 36
Northwestern 56, Hayward 37
Notre Dame 66, Pulaski 10
Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43
Oconomowoc 58, Waukesha West 55
Onalaska 77, Tomah 51
Oostburg 58, Random Lake 40
Oshkosh West 70, Appleton West 55
Osseo-Fairchild 57, Fall Creek 47
Palmyra-Eagle 57, Heritage Christian 47
Pardeeville 64, Montello 49
Pewaukee 70, Milwaukee Lutheran 24
Potosi/Cassville 63, Boscobel 23
Prairie du Chien 56, Lancaster 40
Prescott 60, River Falls 31
Randolph 70, Fall River 26
Regis 69, Cadott 47
Rib Lake 38, Abbotsford 34
Rio 67, Cambria-Friesland 45
Saint Thomas More 65, Shoreland Lutheran 48
Sauk Prairie 57, Fort Atkinson 38
Sheboygan Area Luth. 45, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 38
Sheboygan Falls 58, Ozaukee 46
Shiocton 61, Suring 56
Siren 63, Clayton 56
Slinger 63, Grafton 57
Somerset 53, Spring Valley 25
St. Croix Falls def. Barron, forfeit
St. Mary Catholic 57, Reedsville 38
St. Marys Springs 49, North Fond du Lac 37
Stockbridge 47, Lena 29
Three Lakes 75, Florence 28
Turtle Lake 48, Boyceville 29
Union Grove 70, Delavan-Darien 36
Watertown 58, Stevens Point 36
Waukesha North 68, Brookfield Academy 50
Waupaca 53, Oconto Falls 51
Wautoma 43, Berlin 36
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, Ithaca 38
Webster 45, New Auburn 32
West De Pere 75, Plymouth 53
Westosha Central 46, Elkhorn Area 27
Whitnall 63, Brown Deer 50
Wild Rose 59, Almond-Bancroft 57
Williams Bay 42, Johnson Creek 39
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 68, Omro 39
Winter 50, Lake Holcombe 46
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Merrill 44
Wrightstown 70, Denmark 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boscobel vs. River Ridge, ccd.
Cashton vs. Necedah, ccd.
Chequamegon vs. Phillips, ccd.
D.C. Everest vs. Eau Claire Memorial, ppd.
Deerfield vs. Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose, ccd.
Edgewood vs. Stoughton, ccd.
Granton vs. Spencer, ppd.
Green Bay Preble vs. Sheboygan North, ccd.
Hope Christian vs. Milwaukee Carmen Northwest, ccd.
Hurley vs. Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich., ppd.
Iola-Scandinavia vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.
Kenosha Bradford vs. Racine Park, ppd.
La Crosse Central vs. Sparta, ccd.
Milw. Washington vs. Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon, ccd.
Milwaukee Golda Meir vs. Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South, ppd.
Milwaukee King vs. Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning, ccd.
Milwaukee North vs. Milwaukee South, ccd.
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan vs. Milwaukee Madison, ccd.
Milwaukee Vincent vs. Milwaukee School of Languages, ccd.
Poynette vs. New Glarus, ccd.
Prairie Farm vs. Lake Holcombe, ccd.
Racine Case vs. Oak Creek, ppd.
Racine Horlick vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.
Tigerton vs. Bowler, ppd.
Tri-County vs. Tigerton, ccd.
Wisconsin Heights vs. Wisconsin Dells, ccd.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln vs. Oshkosh North, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/