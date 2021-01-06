WATCH: ABC NEWS: Armed standoff inside US Capitol, shots fired

News app viewers can watch here.

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - ABC News is reporting shots have been fired inside the United States Capitol as protestors storm the building and chambers.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Protesters backing President Trump breach the US Capitol, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm Biden win.

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump. Dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda. Lawmakers had been meeting to affirm Joe Biden's victory. The skirmishes occurred outside the building, in the very spot president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks. Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol's steps and were met by officers in riot gear. Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- As demonstrators swarmed the U.S. Capitol, Congress has been forced to abruptly halt deliberations over Republican challenges to Joe Biden's presidential victory. Republicans in a joint session of Congress were mounting their first formal challenge to Biden's election win. Outside, meanwhile, demonstrators are protesting the joint session, which is to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College. The typically routine proceeding, required by law, was anything but ordinary. The president's Republican allies plan to object to several states' election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters' to "fight for Trump."

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress.

It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.