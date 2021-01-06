Venezuela opposition scrambles for international legitimacy

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — International critics of Venezuela’s socialist government have united in rejecting the country’s newly chosen congress as illegitimate. But they’re using notably different language in referring to the opposition leader they’ve long recognized as the country’s rightful leader. The European Union on Wednesday vowed to continue “engagement” with opposition leader Juan Guaió. But it didn’t refer to him as “interim president,” as it has in the past. A EU official, however, insisted there was no change in the bloc’s stance on Guaidó, saying the statement was merely meant to focus on rejecting the “non-democratic election” of the new congress, which was sworn in on Tuesday.