WAFER Food Pantry serving clients in a special way

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - To meet the needs of their clients during this winter, WAFER Food Pantry has built a structure with a conveyor belt.

This new feature will help limit interaction with their patrons to withstand CDC social distancing standards and eliminate people standing outside in the cold for 30-40 minutes. How it works is, people can pull into the parking lot around the back of the building, drive up the window to give their information to staff, then pull forward to receive their fresh produce and canned goods off the conveyor belt.

Barbara Drogseth and Al Brinkman, both long-term WAFER volunteers, said only good could come out of this new winter curbside feature.

"It is just satisfying to be able to help and get this food out to people," Drogseth said.

"Hopefully, we can serve people like this all winter with this new structure," Brinkman said. "This new structure will help speed things up quite a bit."

The winter curbside pick-up will be in operation until further notice.

The structure, conveyor, equipment, and a mobile registration program was funded thanks to a partnership with Feeding Wisconsin (Feeding America) and Channel One Food Bank in Rochester and CARES Act funding administered by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. WAFER received a portion of the $2.2 million of funding through the COVID-19 Food Security Network Support Grant. The remainder of the project expenses were provided by grant funding from La Crosse Area Emergency Response Fund and the La Crosse Community Foundation's Quillin Fund.

WAFER states that each month they food packages to 1,500 families. WAFER then reports that WAFER puts food directly on the table for nearly 37,000 people over a year and provides more than 1 million meals.