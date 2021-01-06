Walz announces restaurants, bars to reopen for indoor dining with limited capacity

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota's restaurants and bars will soon resume indoor dining service at limited capacity.

Walz announced the pause of indoor dining in November, along with a series of other COVID-19 related restrictions. Citing vaccinations beginning in the state, lower case numbers and the use of hospital beds declining, Walz announced a number of modifications to these restrictions.

“The situation in Minnesota is undeniably better than it was last month,” Walz said in a news release. “We have reasons to be optimistic, and Minnesotans’ sacrifice and commitment to their communities helped change the pandemic’s trajectory and saved lives. But we need to protect the progress we’ve made.”

The governor made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday morning, saying the state's bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining at 50% capacity with a maximum of 150 people starting Monday.

The news release noted that parties can be a maximum of six people and must remain six feet apart from other parties. Bar seating will be open to parties of two, and reservations will be required. Establishments will be required to close dine-in service by 10 p.m.

He also announced that a number of other restrictions will loosen beginning Monday.

Walz said gym capacity will remain at 25%, but the maximum capacity will increase to 150, and classes will increase to 25 people as long as social distancing measures can be in place.

He also said outdoor events will remain at 25% capacity, but the maximum capacity will increase to 250 people. Social distancing will be required.

Indoor events and entertainment, like bowling alleys, movie theaters and museums, will be allowed to open at 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people. Food service may not be offered after 10 p.m., and face masks will be required.

The governor said pools may now open at 25% capacity. Private parties and wedding receptions may resume with limits, and if food and drink is served they will be limited to two households or 10 people indoors, and three households or 15 people outdoors.

"If there is no food or drink, they are covered by event venue guidelines. Any related ceremony – like a wedding or funeral ceremony – is guided by rules for ceremonies and places of worship," the news release added.

He also said places of worship will remain open at 50% capacity, but they won't have an overall maximum capacity.

As of Jan. 4, youth and adult organized sports resumed practice in Minnesota, and games will resume Jan. 14 with spectators, following the capacity limits of the indoor or outdoor venue. The release said out of state play and inter-region tournaments are discouraged

The news release said Minnesotans should continue to take precautions to combat the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, wearing a mask and staying outside when possible.

“We have a lot to be thankful for as the COVID-19 situation improves and many of our students head back to school,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “Because Minnesotans have made sacrifices to protect their neighbors, we are able to return to some of the activities we love. But COVID is still a threat, and we must remain cautious.”