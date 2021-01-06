Skip to Content

Wisconsin politicians on both sides condemn violence in Washington

WASHINGTON (WQOW) – Lawmakers from Wisconsin are reacting to riots at the nation’s Capitol.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) praised Capitol police while condemning “lawless activity.”

Wisconsin’s other U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) called it a disgrace and put the blame on President Donald Trump.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin), who represents the Eau Claire area said this is not what America is all about, saying “we are facing a lawless assault on our democracy.”

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) who represents northern Wisconsin in Congress said violence is not acceptable but peaceful protest must be protected.

Gov. Tony Evers said he is horrified by events unfolding in Washington. Evers said he is praying for elected officials, staffers, press and first responders.

