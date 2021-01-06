Wisconsin Republicans decry rioters as ‘social misfits’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation decried supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the hearing to certify the Electoral College votes.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman called them “a bunch of social misfits” and Rep. Mike Gallagher called it “banana republic crap.”

Democrats blamed Trump for inciting the violence, while the president’s staunchest supporters were more measured in their criticism and instead called for a peaceful end to the occupation of the building.

Sen. Ron Johnson said before the riot that he would object to certification, but Wednesday night he voted against objecting to Arizona's electoral votes.