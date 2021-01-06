Wisconsin Republicans decry rioters as ‘social misfits’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation decried supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the halls of the U.S. Capitol during the hearing to certify the Electoral College votes. U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman called them “a bunch of social misfits” and Rep. Mike Gallagher called it “banana republic crap.” Wisconsin Republicans split on objecting to certifying Electoral College votes. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald objected to counting Arizona’s votes, while U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Reps. Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher voted against objecting.