4 Minnesota GOP lawmakers silent on blame for Capitol siege

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation split on whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. But they remained silent Thursday on whether President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders bear any blame for the violence at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted the proceedings. Minnesota Democrats held little back on a day when top Democratic leaders called for Trump’s removal from office. Rep. Dean Phillips implored Congress to stay in session to consider impeaching Trump or invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to remove him. He also demanded the ouster of those responsible for the security failure at the Capitol.