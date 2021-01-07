Little Big Town coming to Ashley for the Arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW)- Little Big Town is the latest act announced for the line up for the 2021 Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia this summer.

The country group is set to take the stage on Saturday, August 14 at 10 p.m.

Other headliners for the festival include Toby Keith and Foreigner on Friday August 13.

Switchfoot also performs on Saturday. Their performance is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Ashley for the Arts runs August 12-14 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Tickets for the entire weekend of music are $20 until July 1 when prices rise to $30.

