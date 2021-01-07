Aspiring rapper admits fires at SC governor’s rental homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An aspiring rapper who performed under the name “Dank Frank” won’t spend any more time in jail for burning down two rental houses owned by South Carolina’s governor. A judge sentenced 23-year-old Frank Wilberding to the more than 600 days he has spent in the Richland County jail awaiting trial on arson and other charges. Prosecutors said Wilberding burned the homes near the University of South Carolina in May 2019 because of a dispute with the tenets. No one was injured in the fires, and Wilberding said he had no idea that Gov. Henry McMaster owned the properties. A spokesman for the governor did not comment on the case.