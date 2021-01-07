Avalanche rolls up it’s first win

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Avalanche boys hockey team came into the Omni Center looking for it's first win of the season, facing off with Baraboo. Both teams put up quick goals in the first period, tied 1-1 until Baraboo's Carson Zick found an extra gear, skating around an Avalanche defender and making a quick cut to the net, putting the Thunderbirds up 2-1.

But the Avalanche got rolling in the second period. Brennan Dirks was a laser from way outside. He scored two consecutive goals, one from beyond the blue line.

Keaton Breske also played a solid game from the goalie position. The Avalanche sophomore defended against 39 shots on goal. The final score ends up a win for the Avalanche, 6-5.