Baldwin, Smith look to 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - Senators Tammy Baldwin and Tina Smith add their names to a list of elected officials calling for the invoking of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

In a statement from Sen. Baldwin Thursday afternoon, the 'violent insurrection against Congress' that she said the president incited is the reason for her decision.

“President Trump incited a violent insurrection against Congress as we were working to faithfully carry out our constitutional duties to accept the vote of the American people. This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve.

I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency.

If the Vice President fails to act, then Congress should take action to address President Trump’s impeachable offenses.”

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith also expressed support for removing President Trump from office.

“President Trump incited seditionists to attack the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to subvert the will of the American people and overturn the results of the presidential election. He is a clear and present danger to our democracy, and to our domestic and national security. He should be removed from office immediately, either through the 25th amendment or impeachment.”

Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Patty Murray, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are among those Thursday that urged the use of the 25th Amendment.

BREAKING: Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. is the first Republican to publicly call for the invocation of the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. https://t.co/kq2TkydLU5 pic.twitter.com/7yAA1wtHdd — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 7, 2021

Read the amendment below. News app viewers can read it here.