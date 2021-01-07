Biden blames Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is denouncing the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol as “domestic terrorists” and he blames President Donald Trump for the violence that has shaken the nation’s capital and beyond. Biden says the riot by Trump supporters who breached the security of Congress on Wednesday was “not dissent, was not disorder, was not protest. It was chaos.” Biden says the actions Trump has taken to subvert the nation’s democratic institutions throughout his presidency led directly to the mayhem in Washington. And Biden says those who massed on Capitol Hill intending to disrupt a joint session of Congress that was certifying Biden’s election victory over Trump “were a riotous mob — insurrectionists, domestic terrorists.”