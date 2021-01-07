Brazilian women head to Argentina to avoid abortion ban

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian women without means have started seeking abortions elsewhere in Latin America to dodge risks and legal obstacles in the region’s most populous country. Abortions are relatively common in Brazil, but there is great stigma attached and President Jair Bolsonaro has vowed to prevent any loosening of restrictions. Brazilian women don’t even need passports to enter Argentina, a fellow Mercosur nation, which on Dec. 30 approved landmark legislation legalizing abortion. Its passage underscored not only how its progressive social policy diverges from Brazil’s conservative one, but also the likelihood that more Brazilian women will seek abortions in the neighboring country.