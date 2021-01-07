Skip to Content

Challenge to Wisconsin’s electoral votes fails when no Senators object

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
3:30 am Top StoriesPolitical
CONGRESS 9
Vice-President Mike Pence with the official Wisconsin Electoral College documents
CONGRESS 8
Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas stands to object to Wisconsin's electoral votes early on Thursday, January 7.

(WXOW) - Although there was an objection from House members, no U.S. Senator signed the paperwork to formally object to Wisconsin's electoral votes early Thursday morning.

Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas did rise to object to the votes. In a brief explanation from the Senate floor, he said 71 House members signed on to the objection. He cited unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and illegalities in his brief speech which concluded by stating that House members object, "along with a Senator who now has withdrawn his objections."

Vice-President Mike Pence concluded the exchange formally. "In that case, the objection cannot be entertained."

The ten electoral college votes went to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who were declared the winners several minutes later by the vice-president.

Find more political coverage here.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

More Stories

Skip to content