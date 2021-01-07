Challenge to Wisconsin’s electoral votes fails when no Senators object

(WXOW) - Although there was an objection from House members, no U.S. Senator signed the paperwork to formally object to Wisconsin's electoral votes early Thursday morning.

Rep. Louis Gohmert of Texas did rise to object to the votes. In a brief explanation from the Senate floor, he said 71 House members signed on to the objection. He cited unsubstantiated claims of election fraud and illegalities in his brief speech which concluded by stating that House members object, "along with a Senator who now has withdrawn his objections."

Vice-President Mike Pence concluded the exchange formally. "In that case, the objection cannot be entertained."

The ten electoral college votes went to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who were declared the winners several minutes later by the vice-president.

Find more political coverage here.