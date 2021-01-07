Cloudy and damp

Moisture in the area…

Low level moisture is still stuck in the region thanks to weak winds and a high pressure system. Skies remained cloudy, but warmer than normal. Highs today were mostly in the 30s. Expect fog to reduce visibility in some areas overnight and possibly tomorrow night.

Dense fog possible…

Dense fog is possible in some areas tonight. The best chance for the thicker fog will be over Southeast Minnesota. Visibility will be near zero and freezing fog may also bring slippery roads and sidewalks. Please be cautious and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Clouds will stick around…

There won’t be much change in the overall weather situation for the next few days. Highs will stay above normal and cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will continue through the upcoming weekend.

Above normal weather for next week…

Readings will stay a bit above average for next this week. Highs will be mostly in the 30s. A weather system will bring a chance of rain or snow for Thursday.

2020 Weather Review…

As we look back on 2020, the weather was warmer than normal, but the year turned out drier than average. Our highest temperature recorded was 97 degrees on August 26th. The lowest temperature was -16 on February 14th. The rainiest day was on August 31st with 1.98”, and our snowiest day was on February 9th when 8.5” snow fell.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden