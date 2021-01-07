Disagreement between Assembly, Senate GOP leaves COVID-19 bill in jeopardy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Assembly took the floor Thursday and, with its large Republican majority, passed its version of a coronavirus response package. GOP Senators, however, are not on board with the bill according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg).

“That is not the case," said LeMahieu in a statement. "There is a reason that was an Assembly bill and not a Senate bill.”

The development further exacerbated a divide in state government that leaves the prospect of any new state-funded COVID-19 relief in jeopardy.

The Assembly bill would extend a number of provisions granted in the last bill the state legislature passed in April 2020.

It would continue waiving the one-week waiting period for unemployment applications, extended DWD call center hours, and extended temporary rights for out-of-state health care professionals to work in Wisconsin without a state license.

"I think there's a lot of things in here that appeal to everybody," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R - Rochester). "A lot of things that especially conservatives have been saying over the last six months 'we gotta get this done, this is our chance.'"

While those measures aligned with a $100 million "compromise" bill released last month by Democratic Governor Tony Evers, it included provisions Democrats rejected and likely would have led to Evers vetoing the bill.

The controversial measures included a prohibition on employers requiring workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, restrictions on how long school boards could implement a move to virtual learning as well as limits on local health departments' ability to close or restrict business capacities, and grant legal immunity to businesses, local governments, and nonprofits.

Some Senate Republicans, however, felt the bill did not go far enough, according to Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R - Oostburg.)

"We think it's a great starting point but our goal all along here in the Senate Caucus is to make sure we have a bill the governor can sign into law," LeMahieu said. "So the entire process, we've been working with the Assembly and Senate to make sure that's done."

Senator Steve Nass (R - Whitewater) said in a statement he wanted the bill to completely remove the ability of local health officials to issue orders that close or reduce business capacities without the approval of the council or board in that community. The bill was amended Thursday to change how long such an order could stand without elected officials' approval from 14 days to two.

Nass also said he wanted the measure to require public school districts that had been largely virtual this school year to reimburse parents.

LeMahieu did not offer specifics when asked what changes were necessary to get enough GOP Senators on board.

"There are some things that are very important to my caucus members," LeMahieu said. "Unfortunately, the bills, AB 1, that the speaker put out there, my caucus wasn't quite there yet so I continue to work with my caucus to make sure we can find a solution that addresses the COVID pandemic."

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D - Oshkosh) said the GOP plan was simply an "exercise for a bill that will not become law."

Assembly Democrats proposed their own relief package, which called for accepted Medicaid expansion money.

While Democrats were not specific on how exactly they'd fund all of the measures, the proposal would have provided money for food, rental, and childcare assistance. Evers did not include those measures in his proposal.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) said on the floor during Monday's inauguration that both chambers were on board with the Assembly bill.

"While it was very disappointing the governor walked away from the negotiating table last month, I want to thank our colleagues in the state senate who continued our negotiations," Vos said Monday. "We have a final bill that has been agreed to in both chambers."