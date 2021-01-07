Wahl leads Badgers to gritty, gutty win over Hoosiers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --D'Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Tyler Wahl made consecutive 3-pointers in the second overtime to spark No. 8 Wisconsin to an 80-73 victory over Indiana.

Wahl finished with a career-high 12 points as Wisconsin won for the seventh time in its last eight games.

Nate Reuvers added 14 points and Micah Potter had 10.

The Badgers have won 18 consecutive games at the Kohl Center against the Hoosiers.

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points.