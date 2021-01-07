‘Habitat for Heroes’ construction project resumes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 'Habitat for Heroes' resumed construction on a new house they're building for a veteran and his family.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed pause on most of Habitat for Humanity's projects and fully shut the organization down for two months.

Four out of six houses were not completed as a result of the pandemic schedule, but work on the unfinished homes resumed on Tuesday.

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area executive director Kahya Fox said she was impressed with how far construction came along on day two of the 'Habitat for Heroes' home on Hood Street.

"You can really see the bones and what this is going to look like in this community," Fox said. "I think the biggest thing that's so exciting to see is knowing what was here before, which was a really dilapidated building, and we were able to take that down and bring up a beautiful, beautiful home."

Habitat for Humanity is limiting volunteer numbers to prevent COVID-19 spread.

Their goal is to have the veteran's house complete by the beginning of summer.

Local construction companies donated supplies and labor to make the process more efficient.