How quickly do I need a second COVID-19 vaccine shot?

The first COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. and U.K. require two doses a few weeks apart. But the countries have differed on how closely those guidelines should be followed. To get more first shots into people and give them at least some degree of protection, the UK says it’s OK to delay the boosters for as long as 12 weeks. But that strategy has been nixed in the U.S., where regulators say there’s no science backing the approach. A major concern is that it’s unknown how long the partial protection from one dose can last.