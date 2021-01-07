Japan starts 1st day under emergency steps to curb virus

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has begun its first day under a coronavirus state of emergency with much of life as usual, including morning commuter trains shuttling crowds of mask-wearing people at bustling stations. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his request for restaurants to shorten business hours and for people to work from home. He told reporters he took the situation very seriously. The emergency runs through Feb. 7. The declaration is asking restaurants and bars close by 8 p.m. while drinks won’t be served after 7 p.m. It applies to Tokyo and three nearby areas. Nationwide, confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached some 260,000, with more than 7,500 new cases reported Friday. Suga has promised legal revisions, including penalties and other measures to add more force to the requests.