Local organizations promote this summer’s LAX ‘Waking Up White’, regional read

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The discussion of racial inequity is the most important topic right now around the world, in the U.S., and even in our community.

Local churches like Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, located in La Crescent, Minn., have hosts zoom and small in-person groups, discussing author Debby Irving’s book, ‘Waking Up White.’ The book discusses the hard-hitting topic of ‘white-privilege’ and how to dismantle systemic racism.

Kent Johnson, one of the Pastors at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, tells News 19 that as a white man, the book was informative, challenging and enlightening all in one, after reading and discussing Irving’s book.

“My feeling is that, as we move forward as a community and as the Greater La Crosse Area has this wider LAX Waking Up White book read, we will make a change,” Johnson said. “Understanding white-privilege will be a long journey, and we have to start somewhere.”

Amanda Strosahl, a member of the LAX Waking Up White Collaborative Steering Committee, said tough conversations are what creates change.

“We studied this book for 4 to 6 months, and once we finished studying the book we said to ourselves, ‘Oh my gosh! We need to share this information with other white people’”, Strosahl said. “As a white woman, I encourage other white people to use their privilege and educate other people. If my group and I learned new things about ourselves and about how to dismantle racism, I know for a fact there are plenty of other people out there that will gain new insight as well.”

The La Crosse Community Foundation has given a grant to the La Crosse Library for the Waking Up White Regional Community Learning Collaborative regional read this summer. The $6,990 grant will support the local group’s efforts to increase awareness of white privilege and racial inequities through reading and discussing Irving’s book.

Jamie Schloegel, the Executive Director for the La Crosse Community Foundation, said the foundation’s goal is create a more inclusive community.

“One of the things to come out of 2020 is there is still a lot of work to be done to build equity within our country and that includes right here in La Crosse,” Schloegel said. “This foundation exists to help make La Crosse County a wonderful place for everyone to call home, that includes everyone of all skin colors.”

La Crosse Public Library Programming & Community Engagement Coordinator Barry McKnight, head of the Regional Read Committee, noted the community already has more than 1,500 copies of the book and has had readings underway since 2019.

“Broadening the audience is an imperative part of creating a healthier multicultural community,” said McKnight. “Good white people feeling either that racism has improved or that they personally are not racists stands in the way of changing the status quo. The regional read of ‘Waking Up White’ is intended to encourage self-reflection and help residents deconstruct racism.”

The regional read will include eight theme-based public presentations, 20 “Book Chat Meet Ups” aided by trained facilitators, book distributions and lending, and the creation of additional collaboratives with libraries, religious organizations, government entities, and schools and universities.

The regional read aims to keep the momentum for the main event in December, ‘Waking Up White Symposium.’ This event will include Debby Iriving herself as one of the key note speakers.

You can learn more information about ‘LAX Waking Up White Collaborative’ here.

LAX Waking Up White Facebook page.