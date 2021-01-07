Locals and government officials react to Capitol Hill protests

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A day after protestors stormed the Capitol, government officials and locals reacted to those events.

Protestors breached the Capitol on Wednesday, many waving Trump flags or wearing red, white, and blue. The protestors were supporters of President Trump but many republican government officials condemned the actions.

Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden was in Washington, D.C. as the protests were going on. He released a statement explaining that while he was there, he condemned the violence and left immediately:

“What initially started as a peaceful protest devolved into unlawful political violence. When this happened, I left as I will not be party to illegal acts. I categorically denounce all forms of political violence regardless of what side commits it. Any and all persons who commit these crimes should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I devoted my adult life to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States. The violence that took place at the capital today disgraces that service. I cannot express how deeply disgusted I am with this. I grieve for our Nation."

Van Orden ran against Congressman Ron Kind (D) in the November election. Rep. Kind held a virtual news conference yesterday where he condemned President Trump for not calling protestors off sooner. Kind explained that for over two-hundred years there has been a peaceful transition of power and these actions set up the fear that it will no longer happen. "For too long in this country, we've treated our democracy like it's some kind of football that we can just kick around without any consequences. Well, our democracy is not a football, it's more like an egg, and if you break it, good luck putting those pieces back together again."

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson (R) also gave a statement about the events. "I condemn the lawlessness and mourn the loss of life that occurred in the Capitol."

A few local residents spoke about the actions in Washington and expressed their disappointment with both the protestors and government officials.

One person, who preferred we not use his name, said that he believes it demonstrates just how much white privilege there is within this country. He said it showed the reality of it all. He explained that if it were people of color doing the protests, they wouldn't have made it and the government wouldn't have let it get that far.

"If it were African Americans, it would have gone how he wanted (President Trump)," said the local. "For martial law to come out so he could stay president."

He said that it didn't even rub him the wrong way because he has seen racism and white privilege for years and he believes that is exactly what it was.

"All this stuff has been going for years, hundreds and hundreds of years," the man said. "If this system and this society wasn't out here, what would we be doing? We would be loving each other. It's a shame that it's going on like this."

He expressed how sad it is and how racism is very real and he hopes everyone can start treating each other based on what is inside rather than how much money they have or what they do for a living.

"It could be the same case, same scenario same thing but different results based on what? Just by color," he said.

Cayden Krause, another local said he wasn't surprised by the actions of the protestors because of the way the last year has gone but it was very upsetting to see.

"With the way the BLM was treated, the National Guard was pulled in, the police force and everything and then to see something like this, to almost just let them walk in, it's crazy. Doesn't seem right," said Krause.

Krause explained that with all the different views right now, he thinks it will be hard for everyone to come together but he believes it is possible.

"We are all people," said Krause. "Everyone is going through stuff right now. We have to work with each other."

