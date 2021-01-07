London’s field hospital to be used amid acute COVID pressure

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Health Service will from next week employ a little-used field hospital specially built at a huge exhibition center in east London in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic last spring. NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens said Thursday that the pressures facing hospitals in London and the southeast of England are so acute that the Nightingale hospital at the ExCel London will be opened next week to inpatients. Only a few hundred beds for non-COVID sufferers are expected to be available at first.