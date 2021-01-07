Mother Nature is taking a break – Quiet and mild

Dense Fog Advisory is isolated to Jackson, Monroe, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland counties. This advisory will expire at 10 am. Yet, ALL are dealing with reduced visibility this morning. Cue the broken record; Take it slow and keep your headlights on.

The cloud cover will be more apparent today, but peeks of sunshine are possible. This cloud over will bring the gloomy, winter feel. The next chance to work in the sunshine will be starting tomorrow, but it will be a gradual return into the weekend.

Temperatures will be above average in the low 30s for today and tomorrow. So even under the cloud cover, it will feel comfortable. Into the weekend temperatures will take a few steps back with the passage of a cold front. But highs could still be a few degrees above average.

Precipitation chances are few and far between in the next week. There has only been a trace of precipitation in January and since December 1st only 4.6 inches of snowfall. Typically nearly 13 inches of snow falls between December 1st and January 6th. Will Mother Nature play catch up in the latter half of the month? The pattern remains quiet but just one winter storm can change that.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett