No immediate ruling in request to delay trial in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge overseeing the case against four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd says he will take under advisement a prosecution request to delay the trial due to COVID-19. The trial is currently scheduled for March 8, but prosecutors are seeking a June 7 start to reduce public health risks. They say that a delay would allow time for more people to be vaccinated, and could reduce the chance that the trial would be disrupted by possible infections. Judge Peter Cahill did not say when he would make a decision. Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and three others face aiding and abetting counts.