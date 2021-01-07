Skip to Content

PBS’ ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ aims to be timely tonic

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV series “All Creatures Great and Small” was a hit when it aired years ago and is back as a PBS reboot. Producer Colin Callender saw the story of veterinarians serving a close-knit rural community as tonic for a politically divisive era. Then the pandemic arrived, giving more reason to revive the world depicted by author James Herriot. Herriot was the pen name for James Wight, a vet in England’s Yorkshire region for five decades. He recounted the animals and people he met and helped in semi-autobiographical bestsellers. “All Creatures Great and Small” debuts Sunday on PBS’ “Masterpiece” showcase, with newcomer Nicholas Ralph starring as the novice vet.

Associated Press

