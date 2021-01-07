Prepare for Puppy Bowl XVII on February 7th

(CNN) -- Discovery says Puppy Bowl XVII (17) will still premiere on Discovery Plus and Animal Planet on February 7th.

Team Ruff and Team Fluff will face off in the three-hour event… with a kitty half time show.

All the animals featured are up for adoption, with 70 puppies from 22 different shelters set to participate in the game.

Discovery says past games have had adoption rates of 100 percent.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and Sports-Center host Sage Steele will provide official commentary and analysis.

Dan Schanchner is set to reprise his role as "rufferee."