La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Quinn Miskowski scored 27 points to lead Aquinas to a 64-53 win over West Salem Thursday night.

Joseph Savoldelli chipped in 15 points and Chris Wilson had 10 for the Blugolds as well.

The game was tied at 35 in the second half before Aquinas slowly took over.

CJ McConkey had 18 points for West Salem.