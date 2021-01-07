Rights group: Tripoli should probe town’s missing people

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group is urging Libya’s U.N.-backed government to investigate the fate of hundreds of people who went missing in a key town near the capital, Tripoli. Dozens of mass graves were found there after the withdrawal of a much-feared militia last summer. In a statement, Human Rights Watch quoted Libyan officials as saying at least 338 residents of the town of Tarhuna were reported missing. The majority of them disappeared during a 14-month-long military campaign led by forces loyal to a rival government to capture the capital, according to the report. .