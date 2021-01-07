Seattle Times managing editor named new Oklahoman editor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoman has hired Seattle Times managing editor Ray Rivera to be its new executive editor. The Oklahoma City daily reports Rivera also will serve as regional editor of other Gannett-owned USA Today Network’s Sunbelt region publications in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico. Rivera’s appointment was announced Thursday. The El Paso, Texas, native grew up in Raton, New Mexico. Rivera helped lead the Times’ coverage of systemic problems with Boeing’s 737 Max that led to two crashes and 346 deaths. The coverage won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. Rivera succeeds Kelly Dyer Fry, who retired from The Oklahoman at the end of last year.