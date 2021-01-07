The day my ‘second home,’ the Capitol, was overtaken by mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — Covering Congress is a privilege and a second home for longtime reporters such as Andrew Taylor of The Associated Press. Wednesday was supposed to be a busy, historic day on Capitol Hill, but it quickly turned into something entirely different when a mob struck and the Senate was evacuated. Taylor and other reporters were spirited away along with senators for safety for a few hours. When they returned to the Senate wing of the Capitol, it was crowded with police and security agents, and there was tear gas residue. And the Senate went back to work, certifying Joe Biden’s election victory. And Andrew Taylor went back to covering Congress, as he has done for years.