La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The La Crosse Loggers are retaining their coaching staff for the upcoming season, the team announced Thursday.

Brian Lewis returns as manager for his 6th season in La Crosse.

Lewis is 169-165 in his previous five seasons.

His 169 wins are second all-time in Loggers history.

La Crosse was 23-25 in the pandemic shortened season last summer.

Longtime pitching coach Tom Kinney also returns as well as hitting coach Neal White.