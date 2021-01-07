The Latest: Police union head wants Capitol chief to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the fallout of the storming of the Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump loyalists (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

The head of the union representing U.S. Capitol Police is calling on the department's chief to resign, saying the Capitol riot "should never have happened."

Gus Papathanasiou said in a statement Thursday that a lack of planning led to officers exposed to violent protesters storming the Capitol. He says officers lacked the backup and equipment needed to control rioters and argues that Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund must be replaced to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Police have been criticized for not immediately arresting many people who stormed the Capitol. Papathanasiou said, "Once the breach of the Capitol building was inevitable, we prioritized lives over property, leading people to safety."

Papathanasiou is chair of the U.S. Capitol Police Labor Committee.

5:15 p.m.

A longtime U.S. senator who has been a staunch supporter of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri says he was "bamboozled" and no longer backs him.

Three-term Republican Sen. John Danforth of St. Louis told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that he first met Hawley when Hawley was a third-year student at Yale Law School and was immediately impressed by his intelligence. Now, he calls his support of Hawley "the worst decision I've ever made in my life."

Danforth cited Hawley's decision to challenge the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory in November. Danforth says telling people the election was fraudulent "is very, very destructive to the country," and the attack at the Capitol building on Wednesday "was the culmination of that whole approach to politics."

Danforth says he would no longer support Hawley's political future, whether it be for a reelection bid or a run for president in 2024.

Asked if he believes Hawley bears some responsibility for the attack on the Capitol, Danforth says simply, "Yes, I do."

5:10 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is leaving it up to the current Cabinet to decide whether to remove President Donald Trump from office using the 25th Amendment.

Transition aide Andrew Bates says in a statement Thursday that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are "focused on their duty" - the transition work in preparation for their inauguration on January 20 - "and will leave it to Vice President Pence, the Cabinet and the Congress to act as they see fit."

The 25th Amendment allows for a majority of the Cabinet to vote to transfer the powers of the presidency to the vice president in cases where the president is unable to perform his duty. Trump officials are facing growing calls to consider the move after pro-Trump protesters, egged on by the president himself, broke into the Capitol on Wednesday in a violent melee that forced lawmakers to evacuate.

Biden avoided weighing in on whether Trump should be impeached again, a move already gaining traction among House Democrats in an attempt to remove the president from power before he leaves office later this month.

4:20 p.m.

One of the people who died of a medical emergency during the storming of the Capitol was the founder of a pro-Trump social media site called Trumparoo and had coordinated transportation for several dozen people from Pennsylvania to Washington.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 50-year-old Benjamin Philips drove there in a van along with Trump-related memorabilia he had produced. The Inquirer and the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise both spoke with Phillips before the rally.

He was a web developer and founder of Trumparoo, a social media site for supporters of President Donald Trump. His profile on the site said he was organizing a bus from the Bloomsburg area to go to the rally and expressed anger at Democratic officials and moderate Republicans.

The Inquirer reports that members of his group say they last saw Philips around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, and that he did not show up to meet them for a 6 p.m. departure. They learned from police that he had died and had a somber ride back to Pennsylvania.

Philips told the Bloomsburg Press Enterprise on Tuesday that people from other states were staying at his home. He said, "My `hostel' is already full."

This item has been corrected to show the victim's last name is spelled Philips, not Phillips, as police had initially said.

4 p.m.

The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says "all options are on the table" for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C., says prosecutors plan to file 15 federal cases on Thursday for crimes including unauthorized access and theft of property, and investigators are combing through scores of evidence to bring additional charges.

He says 40 other cases had already been charged in a District of Columbia superior court.

The announcement comes a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify Joe Biden's election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.

Police say more than 90 people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

3:55 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration..

That's according to two people -- one close to Pence and one familiar with the inauguration planning. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the plans had yet to be finalized.

The news comes a day after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to stop the congressional confirmation of Biden's victory, with some angrily shouting that they were looking for Pence.

Trump had told his supporters that Pence had the power to reject electoral votes and make him the president instead of Biden, even though he didn't have that authority. The pressure campaign created a rare public rift between the men after years of Pence's uncheckered loyalty.

Pence's press secretary Devin O'Malley tweeted Thursday: "You can't attend something you haven't received an invitation to…."

But it is customary for an outgoing vice president to attend the inauguration. Outgoing President Donald Trump has not said whether he plans to attend.

Biden will be inaugurated in Washington on Jan 20.

-- AP writers Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller

3:30 p.m.

A marketing firm based in Maryland has fired an employee who wore his company badge when he stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Navistar Direct Marketing of Frederick said in a statement Thursday that it was made aware that a man wearing a Navistar badge was seen inside the Capitol during the security breach. The statement said that after the company reviewed the photos, the unidentified employee was fired for cause. No additional details were released.

The statement also said that any Navistar worker who demonstrates dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will lose their jobs, too.

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep the president in the White House.