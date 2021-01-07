Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

Thursday's Scores

Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 72, Pacelli 50

Cameron 87, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46

Clintonville 70, Marinette 42

Colby 77, Ashland 69

Columbus Catholic 82, Spencer 44

DeForest 67, Lourdes Academy 60

Drummond 56, Mellen 23

Elcho 74, White Lake 30

Freedom 70, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Grantsburg 64, Prairie Farm 22

Greenwood 54, Neillsville 43

Kaukauna 66, Appleton North 62

Milton 83, Turner 52

Mineral Point 79, Belleville 59

Neenah 85, Bay Port 63

New Glarus 68, Monticello 57

New Lisbon 70, Brookwood 48

New Richmond 69, Somerset 64

Northwestern 86, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40

Oconto 51, Sturgeon Bay 32

Osceola 41, Hayward 22

Pewaukee 85, Milwaukee Lutheran 42

Port Edwards 87, Tri-County 23

Racine St. Catherine’s 80, Dominican 38

Richland Center 67, Platteville 42

South Shore 91, Lac Courte Oreilles 61

Stockbridge 76, Oakfield 70

Viroqua 57, Westby 36

Wauzeka-Steuben 66, La Farge 26

West De Pere 72, Shawano 44

Wrightstown 58, Coleman 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Albany 71, Juda 22

Auburndale 69, Greenwood 23

Black Hawk 84, Pecatonica 21

Bloomer 47, Hayward 37

Bonduel 48, Crandon 46

Brillion 61, Denmark 41

Catholic Memorial 72, Waukesha North 43

Clinton 65, Evansville 54

Coleman 44, Lena 26

Darlington 49, Southwestern 45

Dodgeville 52, River Valley 17

Durand 51, Elk Mound 36

Edgerton 51, East Troy 41

Gillett 51, Crivitz 28

Greendale 71, West Allis Central 49

Gresham Community 77, Menominee Indian 53

Holmen 63, Tomah 55

Howards Grove 53, Manitowoc Lutheran 38

Jefferson 47, Whitewater 36

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 55, Ripon 33

Kewaskum 56, Plymouth 32

Kiel 47, Denmark 29

Kiel def. New Holstein, forfeit

Luck 48, Frederic 34

Marathon 51, Prentice 49

McDonell Central 62, Blair-Taylor 47

Melrose-Mindoro 45, Gilmanton 30

Milwaukee DSHA 71, Wauwatosa East 45

New Richmond 53, Ellsworth 44

Niagara 56, Saint Thomas Aquinas 31

Oak Creek 62, Hamilton 22

Oakfield 63, Hustisford 43

Potosi 50, Belmont 43

Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 38

Roncalli 55, Brillion 52

Sauk Prairie 65, Portage 37

Shullsburg 73, Benton 29

South Milwaukee 72, Cudahy 22

South Shore 63, Lac Courte Oreilles 13

University School of Milwaukee 73, Hope Christian 31

Valders 43, Sheboygan Falls 32

Waupun 84, Campbellsport 25

Wausaukee 45, Florence 40

West De Pere 75, Green Bay East 24

Westosha Central 60, Racine St. Catherine’s 45

Winneconne 60, Berlin 39

Xavier 80, Green Bay West 0

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

