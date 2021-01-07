Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:07 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Audubon 45, Ar-We-Va, Westside 44

Calamus-Wheatland 81, Alburnett 69

Creston 69, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 9

Grundy Center 60, Nevada 50

IKM-Manning 38, Underwood 36

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Ankeny Christian Academy 56

Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Sioux City, North 32

Van Meter 65, Earlham 41

West Burlington 66, WACO, Wayland 39

Woodbury Central, Moville 74, Omaha Nation, Neb. 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 62, Perry 35

Audubon 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 30

Belle Plaine 68, North Tama, Traer 34

Calamus-Wheatland 51, Alburnett 43

Cherokee, Washington 80, Spencer 65

Dike-New Hartford 64, West Fork, Sheffield 31

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43, Mount Vernon 26

Murray 54, East Union, Afton 45

Nashua-Plainfield 43, Central Springs 27

Nevada 45, Grundy Center 39

Rock Valley 47, Lennox, S.D. 42

Schuyler County, Mo. 57, Moulton-Udell 11

Shenandoah 51, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46

Treynor 48, Logan-Magnolia 41

Underwood 64, IKM-Manning 35

West Burlington 60, WACO, Wayland 26

West Monona 63, Tekamah-Herman, Neb. 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colfax-Mingo vs. Collins-Maxwell, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

