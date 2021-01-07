U-Haul takes over old KMart store

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A popular moving company is moving into the old KMart location on the south side of La Crosse.

U-Haul bought the property at 2415 State Road. A company spokesperson said that they're planning on opeing a temporary retail showroom with a limited stock of moving supplies such as boxes.

The company is working with the city's Zoning Commission regarding self -storage and truck and trailer sharing.

Once approval is granted, the spokesperson said they'll renovate the property to become a full-service facility.