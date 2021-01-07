U.S. Capitol Police officer on life support following riot

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A Capitol Police officer remains in critical condition following the riot at the U.S. Capitol building.

The United States Capitol Police put out a statement correcting an earlier report from CNN that an officer had died.

"Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate," the statement said. "Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away."

The police union chief told ABC News that the officer in question is on life support and still alive.

"We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time," the statement continued. "Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time."