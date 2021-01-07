US sending UN envoy to Taiwan, sparking warning from China

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he is sending U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft to Taiwan next week to show “what a free China could achieve.” The announcement Thursday sparked sharp criticism from Beijing and a warning that “the United States will pay a heavy price for its wrong action.” Pompeo called Taiwan “a reliable partner and vibrant democracy that has flourished” despite Chinese efforts to undermine its successes. China’s U.N. Mission spokesperson said Beijing “firmly opposes” Craft’s visit, sayin that “there is only one China” and Taiwan is part of it.