Viral post claims several at-home COVID-19 remedies work, health officials can’t back them

(WQOW)- A viral social media post from a survivor of COVID-19 is sharing at-home remedies for treating the virus, but do health officials back those claims?

The thread claims remedies like sleeping on your stomach, moving your arms around frequently, and eating specific foods like eggs, avocados and asparagus will help cure COVID-19 at home.

One doctor says those ideas wouldn’t hurt to try, but there’s no evidence behind them.

“These are all things that when done in moderation are reasonable things to do,” said Dr. Ken Johnson, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital ER and Prevea Health chief medical officer. “But I would also say that there is no evidence that doing these things would significantly impact your recovery.”

However, Johnson does say some of the claims are baseless and not recommended, including suggestions of waking up every two hours to walk around, and avoiding drinking cold beverages. Instead, Johnson recommends drinking lots of fluids, regardless of the temperature, maintaining a good overall diet, and if your symptoms get worse, seek medical care immediately.

