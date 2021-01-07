Winona Health to offer new COVID-19 testing walk in hours

WINONA,Mn. (WXOW)- Stating Monday, the Parkview Office Building that is park of Winona Health will offer new hours for its walk in COVID-19 testing.

The new hours for walk in testing are Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The testing site is located on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building at 825 Mankato Avenue. Additionally the Parkview Building is located on the north end of the Winona Health complex.

If you can't bne testing during the walk in hours, you are encouraged to call your urgent healthcare provider.

For additional questions, you can go to Winona Health's website. Additionally, in a press release from Winona Health, they included some frequently asked questions. Those questions were as follows:

FAQs about COVID-19 Testing

Can I get tested for COVID-19 at Winona Health?

Yes. At this time, anyone can get tested at Winona Health during COVID-19 testing hours in the Parkview Office Building, Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where should I go to get tested?

COVID-19 testing is on the first floor of the Parkview Office Building on the north end of the Winona Health Campus, 825 Mankato Avenue. Those who would like to be tested outside the hours noted above will be directed to see an Urgent Care provider on the first floor of the Winona Clinic.

When should I get tested?

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, or loss of taste/smell)

At least 5 days after a known COVID-19 exposure.

Anytime you develop symptoms.

What is the charge for testing (i.e. how much does it cost)?

The charge for COVID testing (the swab test) is $184.

For those who have insurance:

Insurance is billed for this testing. To find out how much your insurance will cover for this testing, please call you insurance carrier and they can tell you that information.

For those with NO insurance:

There are grant dollars available that cover the testing charges. Winona Health automatically applies those grant dollars to COVID-19 testing for uninsured patients, so no billing occurs in this situation.

What should I consider when deciding whether to get tested?

COVID-19 can develop any time 2 - 14 days of the date of an exposure. It is best to wait at least 5 days after a COVID-19 exposure to be tested, unless you have symptoms of COVID-19.

If you get tested and your test comes back negative and you are still worried you might have been exposed, you can consider getting tested again at least 14 days after your initial COVID-19 exposure, even if you do not feel sick.

What should I do if I have questions about COVID-19 testing that aren’t answered above?

If you have questions that aren’t covered above, contact the COVID nurse line at 507-457-7619. This nurse line is operational Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m. -5 p.m. If the nurse line is busy, you can leave a message and receive a call back during nurse line hours.