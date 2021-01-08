Adults and kids can color for prizes this Winter

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Get out your crayons and markers, for the first time ever, The Winona County Historical Society is offering a coloring contest. All ages are invited to participate in the competition which ends January 31st. There is a chance to win a prize package of toys, games, books and more. The winner will also have their page displayed in the History Center’s windows.

The winter wonderland coloring page is posted to their website at winonahistory.org.