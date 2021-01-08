Alaska governor plans appeal of mine project denial

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state will appeal the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ rejection of a key permit for a proposed copper and gold mine in a region that supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon runs. Dunleavy called the corps’ decision flawed and said the state must prevent federal agencies from using the regulatory process to keep Alaska from developing its resources. The corps in November determined the project was “contrary to the public interest.” U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, Republicans like Dunleavy, agreed with the corps’ conclusion. Critics of the mine blasted Dunleavy as out of touch with Alaska’s interests.