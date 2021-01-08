Army head says Nat. Guard may be allowed to carry guns in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense leaders say they are reviewing current restrictions on the use of force by National Guard members and could allow troops to carry batons or guns in Washington, D.C., as they brace for more protests and possible violence leading up to and during the Jan. 20 inaugural. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy tells The Associated Press that any changes will be determined by the intelligence gathered in the coming days about the evolving threats. But he said they are looking at allowing troops to carry their M-4 rifles or 9 mm Berettas, and he will know more in a day or two.