Austin American-Statesman editor retires after 32 years

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The editor of the Austin American-Statesman is retiring after 32 years with the daily. The newspaper announced John Bridges’ retirement Friday. The Statesman says Manny García will become the new editor and will also hold the title of vice president when he takes up his duties next month. García currently leads ProPublica’s Austin-based investigative partnership with the Texas Tribune. He was previously standards editor and East Region executive editor for the Gannett-owned USA Today Network, of which the Statesman is part. Under Bridges’ leadership, the Statesman was a three-time Texas Newspaper of the Year, and its investigative reporting has earned national recognition.